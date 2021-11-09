US-India Defense Industry Expo 'focused On Securing Supply Chains In Critical Sectors'

Senior defence officials of the US and India attended the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo on Monday, 8 November, that focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors like the semiconductor industry. According to a press release, the expo was co-chaired by Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defence (DASD) for industrial policy and Anurag Bajpai, joint secretary (Defence Industries). It was held in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

“The November 8 DICF virtual expo focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and space," Department of Defence spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said as per the press note.

SIDM, in partnership with @DefProdnIndia @DoD_USD_PR @USISPForum, organised the US-India Defence Industry Collaboration Forum (DICF) Virtual Expo on 08 Nov 2021. Aspects related to joint innovations, securing supply chains and investments were discussed. pic.twitter.com/2AvwY6lg4r — Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (@SIDMIndia) November 8, 2021

DICF aims to deepen industrial cooperation between US, India

The DICF is a cornerstone of the US-India Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI). The Expo aims to deepen industrial cooperation between the US and India by identifying opportunities to jointly research, develop and produce warfighting capabilities. According to the press release, Maxwell informed that Gregory Kausner, performing the duties under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, delivered recorded opening remarks.

The US Defence Department spokesperson further said that DASD Salazar was joined in the discussion by Michael Vaccaro, acting Executive Director, International Cooperation, and senior executives from US and Indian companies. She further also went on to inform that DASD Salazar is looking forward to continuing the “robust” discussion and to hosting a future forum with startups and other industry leaders to deepen the discussions on supply chains and innovation.

(Image: Twitter)

