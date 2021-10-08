While addressing a special session of the India-Ideas Summit, US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, on Thursday, expressed her views on the importance of a “free, open, and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region. In a step forward to deepen bilateral collaboration in trade and investment, she also reaffirmed the US's commitment to implement positive and constructive initiatives of the Quad as announced at the recently held leaders’ Summit.

The India-Ideas Summit took place on the sidelines of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), which Sherman attended as a part of her three-day visit to India to hold bilateral dialogue mechanisms. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit which followed PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US provided an excellent opportunity for both sides to follow up on the outcomes of the meeting with President Joe Biden and Quad leaders' Summit.

On Tuesday, Sherman called on Foreign Secretary Shringla to review and discuss the ongoing collaborations under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. She also reiterated their (US) commitment to take forward the development agendas set by the respective leaders, MEA said in a press release.

It was wonderful to speak about the #USIndia relationship, the Quad, and the future of a free and open #IndoPacific region with @harshvshringla at the @USIBC #IndiaIdeasSummit. pic.twitter.com/WQ4n09geWR — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 7, 2021

Appreciating India's global outreach and assistance during the COVID pandemic, Sherman asserted that "both sides are focussed on containing the COVID-19 pandemic including through the Quad vaccine partnership to make vaccines available to the Indo-Pacific region." She also highlighted the necessity to build resilient supply chains and easing international travel. Sherman also stressed the "cooperation and contemporary issues such as climate and clean energy, and emerging technologies."

India and US discuss recent developments in Afghanistan

On October 6, Sherman called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan. Asserting the need to counter cross-border terrorism, Sherman stated that she considered the UNSC Resolution 2593 “high priority” to ensure peace and stability in the region. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue and consultations on issues related to the region. On October 5, Sherman also visited the Western Naval Command and met Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief. Lastly, the leaders are slated to meet in the near future to review and identify measures and strategies to strengthen India-US ties.

Image: @MEAIndia_Twitter