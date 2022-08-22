Last Updated:

'Tiranga rules the world' US: Indian Diaspora Sets Two World Records As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) established two Guinness World Records during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the US state of New York

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
US

Image: Twitter/ @PratikMathur1


As India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) established two Guinness World Records during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the US state of New York, one for the biggest ensemble of musical instruments ‘Damru’ and the other for the simultaneous fluttering of the most different flags. Further, the members of the Indian diaspora tried to break records to honour the occasion, ANI reported.  

Besides this, the Counsellor of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, Pratik Mathur highlighted that the world’s largest India Day Parade took place in New York to mark the 76th Independence Day of India. Taking to Twitter, Mathur said, “At home and abroad, mighty Tiranga rules the world! Proud moment to take part in the world’s largest #India Day Parade”. 

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Indian government to honour the significant day of Independent India, started in March 2021 and would go through August 15, 2023. 

Members of FIA in US talk about the Guinness World Records

Kenny Desai, the President of the FIA, praised the vision and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that FIA made an effort to contribute to the same, by trying the records and shining a light on their motherland, ANI reported. Desai even noted that the FIA has made India proud with this accomplishment and added that this is a tribute to the unsung and forgotten independence fighters. 

READ | ISRO unveils virtual space park 'SPARK' to celebrate 75th year of India's Independence

The milestones are dedicated to the world community, according to FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, who also appreciated the community for its support, without which the achievement would not have been possible. 

Notably, over 1500 volunteers who had signed up for the event arrived to participate in the historic event.  

READ | Independence Day: INS Satpura enters San Diego harbour to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Event Chair for the initiative and FIA Secretary Pravin Bansal remarked that the endeavour took enormous efforts and that the entire FIA volunteer team had been working day and night over the previous few months as the arrangements were a big challenge in itself. 

Indian National Flag was raised at Times Square in New York

Meanwhile, the Indian National Flag was raised at Times Square in New York to celebrate Independence Day. The ceremony was hosted by the Federation of Indian Associations in the New York metropolitan region, and Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal unfurled the Tricolour. Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, was also present at the event, as per media reports. 

READ | IAF holds bike rally to National War Memorial; honour martyrs in I-Day celebrations

At the site, hundreds of visitors witnessed the national flag being raised. 

Moreover, well-known Indian music composers, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan also attended the ceremony. A patriotic song, “Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu" was performed by Mahadevan. At the event, members of the Indian diaspora sang along while commemorating India's 75th anniversary of independence. 

READ | Independence Day: BSF holds bike rally across Tripura to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

 

(Image: Twitter/ @PratikMathur1)

READ | UP Police conducts Tiranga rally across the State as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
First Published:
COMMENT