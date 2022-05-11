US Intelligence Warns China 'working Hard' To Gain Control Over Taiwan Military By 2030

China is "working hard" to assert control over Taiwan's military gradually over time, stated Avril Haines, Director of US National Intelligence. Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Haines emphasised that the potential threat is "acute" between the ten years time period beginning now despite the relentless US support for the island nation, CNN reported. She refused to publicly divulge further details on the possible timeline determined by the US intel community.

"In our view, China is working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking over Taiwan in case of our (US) intervention," Haines said.

The National Intelligence Agency chief, however, warned that the understood timeline can be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and how Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) interpret the lessons of Western assistance. Speaking alongside Haines, US Defence Intelligence Agency's head Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said that he believes China would avoid a military conflict over Taiwan, despite Beijing's claims that it would take over the breakaway island nation "by force if necessary." However, Lt. Gen. Berrier asserted, "I think they would rather do this peacefully over time."

Taiwan learning some important lessons from Ukraine war: Berrier

Taiwan on the other hand is expectedly to learn some "important lessons" as the Ukraine war carries on for over three months, the US Intelligence officials said, adding that this will enable the island nation to defend itself against the Chinese invasion. "I think they are learning how important leadership is, how important small unit tactics are, how important a (non-commissioned) corps is, and really effective training with the right weapon system and what those systems with the right people would be able to do to thwart that," Lt. Gen. Berrier said, as quoted by CNN.

Berrier's statement comes after CIA director William J. Burns earlier this week flagged that the Ukraine war has indeed impacted the "how and why" of attempting to seize Taiwan. Nevertheless, he added, the war "most definitely did not erode Xi Jinping's determination to gain control over Taiwan," he added. "I think it's (Ukraine war) something that affects their calculation about how and when they go about doing that," the US spy agency chief said.

For the unversed, Taiwan is a self-proclaimed independent territory that China wishes to "reunify" under its 'One China Policy.' The US over the years has remained highly ambiguous about its Taiwan policy since Washington recognises the 'One China' policy but also sells arms to Taiwan for its "self-defence," which is one of the many sources of conflict between the three nations. Meanwhile, China has increased its surveillance and reconnaissance over Taiwan, most often flying military craft over Taiwan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

(Image: AP)