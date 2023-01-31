US Is Planning To Secure Access To Key Bases In Philippines To Counter China, Says Report

The US military is expected to gain increased access to important bases in the Philippines, following the recent restructuring of the US military's presence in Japan. This shows the concern of the two countries regarding the growing security issues in the region and their intention to strengthen their alliance with the US. According to the Washington Post, negotiations are still underway, but an announcement could be made this week when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Manila to meet with the Philippine Defense Secretary and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The expansion reportedly involves utilizing Philippine military bases, possibly including two on the northern island of Luzon, which could provide the US military with a favorable location to carry out operations in case of a conflict in Taiwan or the South China Sea. It will also enhance collaboration on various security issues, such as quicker responses to natural disasters and climate-related incidents. A State Department official stated that extensive evaluations have been carried out on various sites in the Philippines in recent months, and at least two have been selected for the expansion. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to disclose the discussions.

Agreement is almost finalised, says official

A Philippine defense official stated that the agreement for extra base access has mostly been reached but will be finalized when the two defense secretaries meet. The two sides are still finalizing key details, and at least two of the new sites are located in Luzon. Recently, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the matter with his Philippine counterpart Eduardo Año, as part of a broader effort by the White House to increase cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies, according to a US official. The Philippine official said to the Washington Post that the increased military cooperation with the US will positively impact their defense posture, but stressed that it is not aimed at any particular country.

US is taking these actions to ensure it has the capability to contain China, however, nations like Philippines are reticent to talk about it openly. The Philippines, formerly a U.S. territory, has maintained a treaty alliance with the U.S. since 1951. After World War II, it housed a significant U.S. military presence, including two of the largest American overseas military facilities, but this came to an end in 1991 when the Philippine Senate claimed that their country's sovereignty was being infringed upon and required the Americans to surrender all U.S. bases to the Philippines.