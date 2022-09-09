US Issues Record-breaking Student Visas To Indians In 2022; Higher Than Any Other Country

In a major development, the United States announced that it has issued record-breaking student visas to Indians in 2022. According to the statement released by the US Mission in India, Washington has issued 82,000 visas to Indian students-- which is the highest among all countries. In a video message, Patricia Lacina, Charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in India, applauded the move and said the milestone has been reached with the help of the US Embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. She said these institutions were directed to prioritise the visas for students.

"We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," she said.

According to the American envoy, the development shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. "It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges," she noted. Notably, Indian students comprise nearly 20% of all international students studying in the United States. According to a report by Open Doors, there were 1,67,582 students from India during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs also hails record-breaking issuance of visas to Indian students

Further, it noted that the US remained open and welcomed international students throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy noted that in 2020, the American government and US higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing opportunities and resources for international students. Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin said, "We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education." "Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to US diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India," he said.

Image: Pixabay