US, Japan Resolve To Push Back Against China's Bid To Change Status Quo Of South China Sea

US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Friday jointly expressed concern over targetted crackdown and human rights violations in several regions in China. During an hour and 20 minutes long virtual meeting, both the leaders resolved to "push back" against Beijing's attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They also vowed to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries such as Australia, India, the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Europe, for supporting a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

"The two leaders resolved to push back against People's Republic of China's (PRC) attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea," White House said in a statement.

The state heads also "underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues; desert concerned about PRC's practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong," the statement added.

Biden and Kishida also pledged to remain committed to working closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. "The two leaders highlighted the importance of the QUAD (the group of four countries- Australia, India, US and Japan) is a critical forum for promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and resolved to ensure the QUAD delivers practical results in ar as such as COVID-19 response, climate, clean energy and infrastructure," White House informed.

Notably, since being elected President, Biden has made the restoration of US-Japanese critical importance after his predecessor Donald Trump questions the "benefit's of the long-standing alliance between US, Asia and Europe. Following the meeting, Biden took to Twitter and stated that he was honoured to meet with PM Kishida and stressed that it was to strengthen US-Japan ties. According to the White House, most of the discussion focused on the growing aggressive approach of China towards Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be a breakaway part of the mainland and promises to take back "by force" if necessary.

It was an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance — the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world. pic.twitter.com/ZItwL1fvY0 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2022

Biden affirms 'unwavering support' to defend Japan in dispute with China

As per WH readout, Biden and Kishida also expressed shared concern about Chinese "practices" against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang, where the US claims Beijing is conducting "genocide." The US President also affirmed "unwavering support" to Japan in the dispute with China over the uninhabited yet strategic Senkaku Island. The leaders also jointly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, saying that it poses "a threat to the peace and stability of Japan, the region and international community." Speaking about the simmering tensions in Ukraine, Japan agreed to "continue close coordination with the US and its allies."

