US Journalist Danny Fenster Freed On 'humanitarian Grounds' After 6 Months In Myanmar Jail

After spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, US-based journalist Danny Fenster was freed on Monday. Fenster was released on 'humanitarian grounds' after he was 'pardoned' by the junta regime following his conviction after a trial three days ago. After the Friday trial, Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in Myanmar jail by the military court, the maximum term for all the charges against him.

The Myanmar junta released the journalist after former US ambassador to UN, Bill Richardson, engaged in negotiations with the military government chief, the Associated Press reported. The US diplomat secured Fenster's return after he sat for a face-to-face meeting with the chief of the military coup, General Min Aung Hlaing. Richardson and Fenster are scheduled to reach the US by tomorrow. "This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” AP reported, citing an e-mail sent from Richardson's office.

Why was Danny Fester convicted?

The managing director of an online magazine Frontier Myanmar, Fenster was convicted on Friday, November 11, for breaching immigration laws, spreading false information, being in contact with illegal organisations and violating visa laws, AP cited lawyer Than Zaw Aung as saying. Apart from this, he was also proved guilty of encouraging dissidents against the junta, BBC reported. He was set for further trial on Tuesday for charges of sedition and terrorism, which could carry potential lifetime prison. Fenster is among the 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi government on February 1.

Fenster had been arrested on May 24 from Yangon International Airport while he headed to Detroit. As per AP, it was never crystal clear as to what Fenster was alleged to have done, although, the charges by the prosecution appeared to incline on proving that he was an employee of a news website that was asked to close down during crackdowns carried out by the coup. Fenster quit his job last year.

Fenster's family overjoyed after hearing about his release

The US journalist's family has been overjoyed with the news of his return, the AP reported. "We cannot wait to hold him in our arms," his family said in a statement. They also expressed gratitude to ambassador Bill Richardson and all those who helped in ensuring his release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the release of the US journalist Fenster after his "wrongful detainment" for six months. "We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family, as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma," Blinken said in a statement.

We welcome the release of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster from prison in Burma. We continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma. https://t.co/2DCxm8j83i — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 15, 2021

At least 126 journalists and media persons have been detained since February, as per United Nations. While not all have been charged, 47 out of these have remained in judicial custody. Out of the 7 journalists convicted, 6 are Myanmar nationals and 4 were released in a mass amnesty in October, the Associated Press reported.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP