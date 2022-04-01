US Launches Afghan Direct-to-home Satellite TV Channel After Taliban Ban Broadcast

After the Taliban banned Voice of America (VOA) broadcasts from terrestrial television, the state owned news agency has launched a 24/7 direct-to-home satellite-delivered television channel for Afghanistan. According to a statement by VOA, the channel carries uncensored information in Pashto and Dari- both the languages. Notably, VOA is a state-owned international radio broadcaster, producing content in 47 languages and distributing it to affiliate stations around the globe.

“Afghanistan is now one of the most repressive media markets in the world," said Acting VOA Director Yolanda Lopez in the aftermath of the launch. Last month, the Taliban slapped a ban on a group of international news organisations including BBC, VOA amongst others, in a move that aimed at stifling freedom of expression since taking control of the country last August. Several journalists working at the organisations were also detained, according to a report by ANI.

VOA Afghanistan satellite streams popular ‘TV Ashna’ newscasts. In addendum, it also airs women’s show Etesal along with programmes from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Azadi radio. It is pertinent to note that one of the reasons to ban VOA was to restrict womens’ participation in news specially anchoring.

UN calls for protection of jourmalists

Previously, the United Nations had called for countries to provide urgent protection to Afghan journalists and media workers who feared persecution by the Taliban in the war-ravaged country. The terrorist group has conducting targeted killings of journalists and their families, home raids, threats and intimidations ever since they took over Afghanistan on August 15 last year. Pertaining to the same, the UN Human Rights Special Procedures (OHCHR) urged foreign administrations to not only expedite the visa operations but also ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave.

“Journalists and media workers, in particular women, are facing heightened risks since the Taliban’s political takeover of Afghanistan,” the UN Agency said. "All governments must take strong and swift action to protect Afghan journalists who face persecution, including by expediting visas, assisting with evacuation and keeping their borders open for those who wish to leave Afghanistan," OHCHR said in a statement.

