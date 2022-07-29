US Launches Forum To Boost Engagement With Afghan Stakeholders On Its Policies

In an attempt to strengthen the US government's engagement with a wide range of Afghan stakeholders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, launched a consultative platform for Afghan women and civil society. According to the US State Department, the platform was launched on Thursday, July 28, as Afghan girls, women, journalists, and members of vulnerable ethnic and religious groups have been deprived of their rights and freedoms since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021.

It further stated that several forums of Afghan stakeholders are collaborating to form the US-Afghan Consultative Mechanism (USACM) to facilitate more productive interactions with US government representatives. "The future of Afghanistan must be determined by all Afghans, and it is critical that the international community support and amplify diverse Afghan voices to play this role. Today’s (July 28) launch of the USACM furthers this effort," the US State Department said in a statement. The USACM brings together a range of representatives from different Afghan women's coalitions as well as leaders of civil society, journalists, educators, lawyers, and religious actors from all around Afghanistan.

USACM to facilitate regular dialogue with the US government on key issues

"Today @SecBlinken & I launched the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism to bring the voices of Afghans together to guide & inform U.S. policy. I look forward to this mechanism leveraging the diverse voices of Afghans inside & outside the country [sic]," Special Envoy Amiri wrote on Twitter. According to the State Department, the USACM will facilitate regular dialogue with the US government on pertinent issues, such as the participation of women and civil society in the political sphere as well as the documentation and accountability of human rights.

Taliban claim Afghansiatn's security crisis has been resolved

It further outlined that the Atlantic Council, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, and the US Institute for Peace are few of the organisations that support USACM. Notably, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky since the Taliban's takeover. Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that the country's security crisis has been resolved and urged Afghanistan's minorities - Hindus and Sikhs to return back home. This comes after a recent meeting between Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Minister of State of the Taliban, and members of the Hindu and Sikh Council of Afghanistan.

Image: AP