US Lawmaker Backs CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India, Avers 'it's In Washington's Interest'

US Congressman Ro Khanna on Wednesday proposed that waiver of Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is in the "best interest" of Washington and its defence ties with India. During his pitch at the Congress session, he pointed out India's dependence on Russian military imports for national defence amid growing Chinese propaganda in the Indo-Pacific region as well as along Indo-China borders. He suggested that the US must take additional steps to "encourage India to accelerate the transition of Russia-build weapons while strongly supporting" immediate defence needs, ANI reported.

Despite CAATSA's provisions that sanctions countries with the significant transaction with Iran, North Korea, or Russia, Khanna said the US Congress identifies the imminent threat that India faces from China along its northern borders. He defended India's reliance on Russian weapons, saying that it is for stronger national defence amid growing aggression by the Chinese government. The development comes after India signed a deal worth $5.43 billion for the acquisition of five squadrons of S-400 missile defence systems in October 2018, which prompted US lawmakers to mull over imposing CAATSA on New Delhi. However, the decision is still hanging amid bolstering bilateral relations, and what Washington referred to as "in the light of Russia-China close partnership."

Khanna further emphasised the strengthening partnership between the world's two oldest democracies, which he added must not be hindered amid increasing threats in the Indo-Pacific. He also underscored the multiple joint initiatives undertaken by the US and Indian governments to develop a close partnership on the latest advancements in the field of science, including artificial intelligence, biotech, aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing, and more.

CAATSA sanctions on India will be 'foolhardy'

India is a critical ally of the US, and slapping punitive CAATSA for the purchase of S-400s would be "extraordinarily foolhardy", said Senator Ted Cruz during a hearing on pending nominations by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in March, as quoted by PTI. Speaking in favour of New Delhi over its abstention to vote against Russia in the United Nations, Cruz said, it is not the only country that refrained from condemning Moscow. He pointed out that the broadening US-India alliance "has gone backward" under US President Joe Biden's administration.

Notably, after India refused to deplore Russia's war against Ukraine, Biden had dubbed New Delhi's stance a "little shaky." However, India has repeatedly called for a cessation of violence and urged involved parties to return to negotiating tables for a concrete resolution of the conflict that is leading the world to a large-scale food crisis.

What's CAATSA & how it can hurt India

Talks on imposing CAATSA on India reappeared on the table around March 2022 after New Delhi continued to import S-400 shipments amid West-led sanctions on Russia. The law, which came into force in 2017, entails economic and financial penalties for nations dealing in military weapons with Russia, North Korea, and Iran. It is the decision of US President Joe Biden whether or not to apply or waiver the said sanctions on India. The law came into the ambit after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. If imposed, the sanction will deliver a strong blow to India's national defence due to its massive reliance on Russian-build military purchases.

India will weigh situation to make right decisions: Jaishankar

Addressing the GLOBSEC Forum, held in Slovakia last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar hit back at those who criticised New Delhi's neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war. He said, for New Delhi, the right way to make decisions is to weigh the potential pros and cons of the situation and consequently adapt the one that "rightly fits." He said, "I don't accept this imposed construct... I don't feel it is necessary for India to join this axis if not then definitely the other." He went on: "India is one-fifth of the world's population and the fifth-largest economy in the world and India is entitled to have its own side and make her own choices devoid of cynical transactions but based on values and interests."

(Image: AP)