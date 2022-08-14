US Lawmakers' Delegation Reaches Taiwan Just 12 Days After Nancy Pelosi's Visit

A delegation of US lawmakers reached Taiwan just 12 days after the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. The five-member delegation is being led by US Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts as part of his trip to Asia, AP reported citing the American Institution in Taiwan. The delegation of leaders will hold a meeting with senior leaders of Taiwan to discuss ties between the two nations. Furthermore, the leaders of the US and Taiwan will hold talks on regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

A Taiwanese media outlet reportedly showed the video of a US government plane landing at Songshan Airport in Taipei. Notably, the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China as Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory. Moments after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the visit a "serious violation" of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US Joint Communiques. Addressing a press briefing on 3 August, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the visit has a "severe impact" on the political foundation of ties between the US and China and it "seriously infringes upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.

China's countermeasures against US post Pelosi's visit

In strong opposition to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, August 5 announced countermeasures. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced cancelling the China-US Theater Commanders talks, Defence Policy Coordination Talks (DPCT) between the two nations. It further said that it is cancelling China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) meetings, according to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Beijing announced suspending China-US cooperation on the repatriation of illegal immigrants and China-US cooperation on legal assistance in a criminal matter. Furthermore, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it is suspending China-US cooperation against transnational crimes and counternarcotics cooperation between the two nations as well as talks between Beijing and Washington on climate change. China also launched live-fire military drills around Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.