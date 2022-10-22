US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Sanction Iranian Leaders Ali Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi

Lawmakers from the Republican Party in the United States have proposed a bill known as the Mahsa Amini Act amid unrest in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for improperly wearing the hijab and then died in custody.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the legislation aims to block the assets of several top leaders of the Islamic Republic including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, who have played a key role in the violation of human rights in the country.

The bill would “impose sanctions on the supreme leader of Iran and the President of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism."

“The supreme leader holds ultimate authority over Iran’s judiciary and security apparatus, including the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, law enforcement forces under the Interior Ministry, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij, a nationwide volunteer paramilitary group subordinate to the IRGC, all of which have engaged in human rights abuses in Iran,” it states.

Republican-led bill gets no support from the Democrats

The bill also alleges that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), led by Khamenei, performs acts of terrorism all around the world, “including attempts to kill and kidnap American citizens on United States soil.” However, the Republican-led bill has failed to garner support from the Democrats despite of being distributed to every single Democratic member of the House of Representatives.

The bill was co-authored by Reps. Jim Banks and Mike Gallagher along with Michael Waltz, who said that the “appeasement policy” of the Biden administration towards Iran has clearly failed to work. “The Iran regime continues to export terrorism, repress its people, directly aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and is closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before. We need to stand up for our national security and the people of Iran by reimposing crippling sanctions on the Iran Regime,” he emphasised.