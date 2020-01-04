US-led Coalition In Iraq Intensifies Security, Scales Back Operations

The United States-led coalition in Iraq to assist the country's troops against their fight with jihadists have scaled back their operations. A US defence official told an international news agency a day after American troops killed Iranian and Iraqi commanders in an air raid. According to the US official, their top priority is to protect the coalition personnel and the US-led forces have limited their training along with other anti-jihadist operations.

The US defence official further said that 'it is not a halt', however, it is just to increase security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops. This statement also came after a series of rocket attacks by pro-Iran factions targetting the US troops in the recent months. The increase in caution among American troops is fueled by the threats from Iran who has warned the US of 'revenge' for killing their top commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military officials.

US 'urges' citizens to leave Iraq

The US Embassy in Iraq has urged American citizens to depart from Iraq 'immediately' on January 3 amidst escalated tensions between US and Iran over the killing of Soleimani by American troops. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

The US Embassy in Baghdad further added that due to Iran-backed militia attacks at the embassy compound, the American 'should not approach' the Embassy. However, the statement says that the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is open for visa and American Citizen Services appointments, including passport issuance. While adding 'actions to take' the US Embassy asks American citizens to 'do not travel to Iraq and avoid the US Embassy'.

According to the official website, the statement read, “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the U.S. Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. U.S. citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.”

(With agency inputs)