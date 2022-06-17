US Levies Visa Restrictions On 5 Cuban Govt Officials Over Human Rights Infringements

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday asserted that Washington has slapped visa restrictions on five Cuban government officeholders in relation to human rights infringements such as arbitrary trials and imprisonment. According to a press release from the US department of state, Antony Blinken was quoted saying, “The Department of State has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on five Cuban officials pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 5377, which suspends nonimmigrant entry into the United States of officers and employees of the Cuban government.”

The imposition of visa restrictions is in reaction to the actions by the aforesaid government officials that limit Cuban nationals with their basic human rights and freedoms. As per the release, these five Cuban officials are linked to wrongful prosecutions, unjust sentencing as well as the incarceration of peaceful demonstrators on July 11, 2021.

Furthermore, the release added, “The actions build upon previous efforts to promote accountability for Cuban officials who enable the government’s human rights abuses and repressing, including four Treasury Department sanctions actions enacted since July 11, and the Department’s November 30, 2021, and January 6, 2022, announcements of steps to impose visa restrictions.” Highlighting the visa restrictions on Cuban officials, Blinken asserted that these actions demonstrate their dedication to the Cuban nationals.

US and Cuba conducted highest-level diplomatic talks over migration issue

Meanwhile, following a period of intense turmoil in ties during Donald Trump's presidency, the US and Cuba had their highest-level diplomatic talks in the month of April in four years. Senior State Department authorities met with Cuba's deputy foreign minister in Washington, as per the Associated Press report, to discuss migration, with the US aiming to block the growing number of Cubans trying to enter the US border illegally.

According to a press statement from the US Department of State, these biannual migration meetings demonstrate both countries' commitment to monitoring the implementation of the US-Cuba Migration Accords on a regular basis. Further, the discussion took place only one day after US border officials announced that the number of Cubans seeking entry had doubled from February to March, hitting 32,500, as per media reports.

Referring to the migration issue, US State Department spokesman Ned Price stated, “We have seen, and this I think underscores the imperative of undertaking these talks, we have seen a significant increase in irregular migration on a part of Cuban migrants coming to the United States,” Associated Press reported.

Furthermore, during the discussion, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Emily Mendrala headed the US interagency group, whereas Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio led the Cuban team. According to the press release, these migration conferences provide an opportunity to discuss how to put the Migration Accords into practice on a worldwide basis.

(Image: AP/ ANI)