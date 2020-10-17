US May Have Two COVID-19 Vaccines By Late November, Firms Seeking EUA

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is one of the many firms across the world that is making a potential vaccine for COVID-19. The company on October 16 said that it is hoping to roll-out a COVID-19 vaccine by the third week of November, welcome news for many as the confirmed cases toll in the United States rises to over eight million. Pfizer said that it will provide safety data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its vaccine by the third week of November.

Vaccines by November end?

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla in an open letter on Friday said that they may know if their vaccine is effective or not by the end of October. Albert said that as Pfizer won't know who received the vaccine and who received the placebo, a committee of independent scientists will review the complete data and they will inform if the vaccine is effective or not.

Alberta said that there are three key areas that will demonstrate the success of any vaccine and will help in seeking approval for public use. First is the effectiveness of the vaccine, second and equally important is the safety, and the third is the consistency in manufacturing at the highest quality standards.

'So let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for Emergency Authorization Use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November. All the data contained in our U.S. application would be reviewed not only by the FDA’s own scientists but also by an external panel of independent experts at a publicly held meeting convened by the agency," Albert said in the open letter.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical firm Moderna is also seeking emergency use authorisation for its potential vaccine by the end of November, which means the United States could have two potential COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year. However, experts have said that if even if the vaccine is available by the end of 2020, it would take months to reach the majority of the population.

