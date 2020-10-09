US Military Blindsided By Trump's Latest Afghan Troop Withdrawal Announcement: Reports

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Taliban has hailed US President Donald Trump's tweet about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by the end of this year. On Wednesday, October 7 Trump in a tweet hinted at plans for an early withdrawal of troops from the Afghan soil while US Intelligence experts believe could jeopardise the peace process.

We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

As per reports, Trump said on Thursday: "We’re down to 4,000 troops in Afghanistan. I’ll have them home by the end of the year. They’re coming home, you know, as we speak. Nineteen years is enough. They’re acting as policemen, OK? They’re not acting as troops".

Troops to be brought back home: Trump

According to the reports, the US military is in a fix following Trump's announcement. The US officials told Associated Press that there were no such plans in place and they have not been given any actual order.

Trump's recent comment has alarmed the Pentagon and State officials since a definitive date on troop withdrawal could hamper the peace deal between the Afghan government and Taliban. Officials fear that it could also force the United States to leave behind sensitive military equipment.

Meanwhile, the first round of Afghan peace talks between the government and Taliban took place in Doha, Qatar last month following a deal signed between the rebel group and the United States back in February. The deal stipulated that the US will reduce its troops in Afghanistan while the government and Taliban exchanged a pre-determined number of prisoners.

The long-anticipated peace talks finally began after the Afghan government released the final batch of Taliban prisoners in August. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the first day of the Afghan peace talks in Doha and affirmed US commitment to the peace processes in the region. While the first round of the talks was hosted in Qatar, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have offered to host any future talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan.

