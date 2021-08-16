US Military Commander Meets Face-to-face With Taliban, Urges Not To Hinder Evacuation

US Military Commander on Sunday, met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to seek non-interference of the insurgents with the US Military's evacuation mission at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

According to news agency AP, General Frank Mckenzie, in the meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, won Taliban agreement to set up a 'deconfliction mechanism'. It is an arrangement by which evacuations can continue without interference by the new government or rulers.

An official told AP that General Mckenzie has urged the Taliban to not hinder the evacuation. He warned that the US will respond forcefully to safeguard the airport if needed.

Several nations who have their diplomats are citizens in the worn-torn nation are evacuating them amid the recent offensives of the Taliban. Currently, all commercial flights are suspended in the Kabul airport.

'Taliban will not create any problem for diplomats, embassies'

Taliban spokesperson and negotiator Suhail Shaheen on Sunday said that a secure environment will be provided to the diplomats, embassies and consulates in Afghanistan.

"We assure all diplomats, embassies, consulates, and charitable workers, whether they are international or national that not only no problem will be created for them on the part of IEA but a secure environment will be provided to them, Inshallah," he said in a tweeted.

Kabul Airport becomes a crisis point

At least seven people, including those who fell from a departing US Military jet, were killed in the chaos at Kabul airport, reported AP. Desperate Afghans have rushed to the capital's airport in an attempt to flee the county after the Taliban seized control with stunning speed.

A video, which went viral earlier today, from the Kabul airport showed some Afghans clung to the side of an American military transport jet before taking off. Another video showed two people fallings from the plane mid-air.

On the other hand, the victorious Taliban is roaming freely in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani and other government officials fled the country. Ghani has reportedly also resigned from the top post.

(Image Credit: AP)