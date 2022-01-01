US Military Facility In Northeastern Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire, Probe Ordered

A military installation by the United States in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province in Syria has been hit by mortar fire, according to Syrian state media. The event reportedly occurred on Friday in the town of Ash Shaddadi. It is to mention the attack comes as the Syrian government considers the US deployment on its country to be a breach of its sovereignty and an effort to grab its natural riches. As per the report, the military base's air raid alarms have been activated, and the alert level has been heightened.

US Central Command issues statement, says no service members injured

Meanwhile, as per Sputnik, the US Central Command has issued a statement over the attack on its military base. It informed that no service members were injured but that rounds affected civilian areas near the town of Al-Shaddadi. It was also noted that no coalition area was damaged. "All coalition personnel have been accounted for, and we continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures," the statement reads. "[The coalition] maintain the inherent right of self defense and will respond to any attack at a time and place of our choosing," it added.

Furthermore, a probe is underway to determine if the fire prompted civilian fatalities or injuries, as well as whether the incident was "deliberate" and, if so, by whom, said the US Central Command, adding that it would not release additional information at this time.

Recent attacks on US military facilities in Syria

Earlier in a separate event, a rocket attack on a US military installation in Deir Ez-Zor Province in northeastern Syria was described by Washington as "calculated and deliberate." The strike took place near the Omar Oil Field, according to the Saudi daily Al-Watan. 'Plumes of smoke' poured from the Deir Ez-Zor Province base shortly after the strike. The strike occurred just hours after Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and a government team conducted a surprise visit to the province of Deir Ez-Zor. Although the Syrian Armed Forces have been regaining control of the majority of the territory, the US retains control of northeast and Northern Syria. Notably, Deir Ez-Zor regions are rich in oil and natural gas, with the majority of them bordering Turkey.

In addition to this, on December 5, Sputnik claimed, quoting Syrian state TV, that numerous blasts were heard within the US military facility in Syria's At-Tanf region, near the Iraqi border in Homs Province. The desert facility, which is situated along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus motorway, has been occupied by American soldiers since 2016.

At that time, it was utilised to train US-backed rebel groups combating President Bashar al-Assad's regime. The New York Times reported earlier that the site was also targeted by "suicide drones" in October. Tehran was said to be behind the strike, according to the report. Again, on November 23, a multiple rocket strike had occurred on the main American airfield in eastern Syria occurred, according to the Tehran Times.

(Image: PTI/ AP/ Representative Image)

