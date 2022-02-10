US Missions Tie-up With States To Train English Teachers For Enhancing Students' Skillset

Under the Regional English Language Office (RELO) program, the United States Embassy and Consulates in India have collaborated with the state governments in Karnataka, Telangana, as well as West Bengal to assist the professional development of English language teachers. According to the embassy statement, on February 9, almost 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers attended the inauguration of the TESOL Core Certificate Program (TCCP) sponsored by the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Gloria Berbena, the Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs at the US Mission, has accompanied President of TESOL International Gabriele Kleckova in welcoming the attendees at the launch event. Further, Berbena said, “We strongly believe that English is a vital tool for students to access higher education, enhance their employment opportunities, and fulfill their dreams." She believes that teachers have a crucial role in this effort and in molding the country's destiny.

Dr. Selvakumar, the Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka stated that the Karnataka Department of Education is excited to work with the United States Consulate in Chennai to help English language instructors develop their skills. He went on to say, “In light of the recommendations of the NEP 2020, the state plans to improve classroom processes by providing quality learning opportunities for children.” Further, he expressed that they desire to see more cooperation like these in the future to improve school education quality.

TCCP to assist English teachers in mastering cutting-edge, research-based teaching methods

In addition to this, the TCCP is a 140-hour intensive English teacher training program that will assist the teachers in mastering cutting-edge, research-based teaching methods. According to the statement from the US Embassy, upon completion, these teachers will be better capable of supporting fellow colleagues in establishing student-centered, critical thinking classrooms that inculcate students with the English language competency and 21st-century abilities anticipated by India’s National Education Policy.

By offering these courses, the US Embassy hopes to help the states in the professional development of a group of K-12 teachers who, in return, will be able to assist in the professional development of teachers in their own state. This concept has proven to be quite effective with the Delhi government, which currently has a cohort of roughly 200 mentor teachers helping 10,000 English instructors, who in turn help 2.2 million Delhi students improve their English skills.

(With inputs from ANI)