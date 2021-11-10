US: Moderna, NIH In Dispute Over COVID Vaccine Patent Rights, Reports

Moderna Inc. and the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) are fighting over who owns the final patent on a key component of the company's coronavirus vaccine, a conflict with far-reaching implications for the vaccine's long-term distribution and billions of dollars in future profits, The New York Times reported on November 9, Tuesday. The core of the dispute stems from Moderna's failure to include three scientists from the NIH's Vaccine Research Center, who assisted in the development of the vaccine, in its July patent application. Furthermore, according to the report, Moderna did not notify the federal agency that it would exclude the aforementioned scientists from the application.

The patent office has yet to rule on the matter, but if the two parties cannot agree on who should be included in the patent by the time it is issued, a legal battle could ensue. The federal government would have more say in the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine, as well as licencing rights to the technology if the scientists were included in the patent. The vaccine is the result of a four-year collaboration between Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, the government's biomedical research agency — a collaboration that was widely lauded when the shot was found to be highly effective. The government dubbed it the 'NIH-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.'

The agency claims that three scientists from its Vaccine Research Center — Dr John R Mascola, the centre's director; Dr Barney S Graham, who recently retired; and Dr Kizzmekia S Corbett, who is now at Harvard — collaborated with Moderna scientists to design the genetic sequence that prompts the vaccine to produce an immune response, and that they should be named on the principal patent application, according to NYT. Moderna, on the other hand, disagrees. The company stated in a July filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office that it had reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent the component in question. Its vaccine patent rights application, which has yet to be granted, names several of its own employees as sole inventors.

In the latest development, Moderna has identified an Indian-born scientist as the primary contributor to its COVID vaccine. Mihir Metkar, a Pune-educated bioinformatics scientist, was listed as the first-named inventor in the company's patent application for the coronavirus vaccine that uses the revolutionary RNA technique. In two other COVID vaccine patent applications filed with the US Patent Office, he is listed as one of the inventors, Business Insider reported.

