US Names Rina Amiri As Soecial Envoy To Defend Women's Rights In Afghanistan

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Rina Amiri as a special envoy for Afghan women's rights on December 29. In a statement, Blinken said Amiri will address topics of "critical importance" to Joe Biden's government. Following the United States' withdrawal in August, women in the country have faced increased oppression at the hands of the ruling Taliban.

https://t.co/50Jdo7yVIC Honored to have the opportunity to support the courageous women, girls & people of Afg. I will do everything in my power, in coop. w/ SRAWest @US4AfghanPeace, SA Foster & others, to meaningfully improve the dire sit. of women and vulnerable people of Afg. — RinaAmiri (@rina_amiri) December 29, 2021

“We desire a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic and social inclusivity,” he added.

During their rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban established an ultra-conservative version of Islam, prohibiting women from working and girls from attending school. Despite Taliban promises to act differently following their takeover in August, many women are still unable to return to work, and girls are largely excluded from secondary education.

Taliban's draconian policies against Women

The Taliban said earlier this week that women would not be permitted to travel long distances without a male escort, and that vehicle owner should not give rides to women unless they wear headscarves. The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice had previously instructed television networks to stop airing dramas and soap operas starring female actors. Female television journalists, on the other hand, were not forbidden from appearing on television screens, but they were told to wear headscarves by the Taliban.

