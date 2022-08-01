US' Nancy Pelosi May Visit Taiwan On August 2, Meet President Tsai Ing-wen: Reports

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, is anticipated to land in Taiwan on the evening of August 2 and meet with President Tsai Ing-wen the following day, according to Taiwanese media. Pelosi began a four-nation Asian tour in Singapore on August 1. Pelosi will also travel to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

She had intended to travel to Taiwan in April but tested positive for COVID-19, so the trip was put on hold. However, political analysts believe that a US congressional leader's visit is certain to enrage China, which considers the democratically self-governing island as its own territory. Notably, Beijing has earlier warned of military retaliation in response to reports that Pelosi may travel to Taiwan in August.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, cautioned during a press conference in Beijing on August 1 that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs... greatly weaken the China-U.S. relations", and have "egregious political impact."

Chinese military will "never sit idly by," says Lijan

He reaffirmed that Beijing will take strong and uncompromising steps to preserve national sovereignty and that the Chinese military will "never sit idly by," but he did not go into detail about the particular actions the nation would take. According to the Global Times, a newspaper of the Communist Party of China, China conducted live-fire drills off its coast opposite the self-governing island on July 30 in response to Pelosi's potential visit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping threatened US President Joe Biden about Taiwan in a telephonic conversation on July 28, stating that Beijing would protect its "territorial integrity" and pleading with Biden not to doubt the "strong will" of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi warned Biden that "those who play with fire will perish by it."

Since 1949, when a civil conflict caused the two CHinas to separate, Taiwan (Republic of China) and China (People's Republic of China) have been under distinct governments. Since then, Beijing has made an effort to reintegrate the island. Although the United States switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it nevertheless maintains an unofficial relationship with the island nation and provides Taiwan with weapons and spare parts so that it may continue to have a strong enough defence force.

(Image: AP)