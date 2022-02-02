US, NATO Tell Russia That Nukes Won't Be Deployed In Eastern Europe: Report

As the situation along the Ukrainian border continues to remain tense, the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have informed Russia that nuclear weapons will not be deployed in Eastern Europe, Sputnik reported, citing a report by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"We continue to oppose the permanent deployment of additional strike weapons, as well as the deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern European countries," the newspaper quoted the US and NATO as saying, citing a document responding to Russia's proposals on security guarantees. The US also showed its readiness to discuss the prospect of signing a pact with Russia on mutually beneficial security issues, the report added.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the US and NATO responded to Russia by saying that Moscow's proposals might be the subject of a productive dialogue. "To address our security concerns, we are willing to negotiate arrangements or agreements with Russia on bilateral issues, including written and signed instruments," El Pais quoted the NATO document. Meanwhile, NATO said that it wants Russia to stop testing anti-satellite weapons, as it produces a large amount of debris.

Russia's security proposals to US & NATO

As tensions started growing along the Russia-Ukraine border in late 2021, Russia presented its security proposals to the US and NATO in December. In the said proposals, Moscow asked for assurances that NATO will not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia.

Among several other terms, the proposals suggested that the US and Russia not place intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. The US and NATO submitted a written response on January 26 to Russia against the draft on security guarantees. They reportedly rejected the list of demands Russia outlined in its proposals.

'No announcement to deploy troops': Pentagon

The Pentagon said Tuesday there are no announcements of "deployment orders or troop movements with respect to the situation in Ukraine, AP reported, quoting Pentagon spokesperson Joh Kirby. However, Kirby added that "there are more troops in America on heightened alert" for possible deployment to the region amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

"If and when there's decisions to deploy additional US forces on allied territory, we will certainly be as transparent with you as we can be," AP quoted Kirby as saying.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)