US Navy Destroyer From WWII Era Found Off Philippines Described As 'deepest Shipwreck'

Found off the Philippines coast, the US Navy destroyer that sank during the World War II battle against Japan has been described as the "deepest shipwreck."

IMAGE: @USNavy/Twitter


Found off the Philippines coast, the US Navy destroyer that sank during the World War II battle against Japan has been described as the "deepest shipwreck" in history. The remains of the "incredibly famous" USS Samuel B. Roberts were discovered in two pieces last week at a depth of 22,600 feet- more than four miles under the ocean, said a statement by explorer Victor Vescovo who was working with British company EYOS Expeditions. The ship reportedly went down during the battle of Samar Island on October 25, 1944.

Also known as Sammy B, the humungous naval destroyer sank when the US fought to liberate the Philippines- then an American colony- from Japanese occupation. Images shared by Vescovo showed the vessel's bow hit the seafloor with some force, causing "some buckling." Taking to Twitter, the explorer explained that Sammy B's stern was separated about 5 meters on impact, but the whole wreck was together. "This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end," Vescovo added.  Take a look at the discovery of Sammy B, the "deepest shipwreck" in the world.

Sammy B contributed to the largest battle in naval history

Vescovo said the Sammy B was one of the two ships that contributed to the largest battle in naval history. It contributed to American victory in the Battle of Leyte in October 1944. "It was an extraordinary honour to look at this incredibly famous ship and by doing so have the chance to retail her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew's sacrifice," Vescovo said in a statement. Vescovo is the explorer who discovered Sammy B's sister vessel, USS Johnston, in the same area last year at the depth of 21,200 feet, making it the deepest shipwreck before today.

US Navy shares archive images of Sammy B's crew

Enthralled by the discovery of the WWII-era ship that fought until the last bolt, the US Naval Institute shared an image of USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413). "The Sammy B became known as the "destroyer escort that fought like a battleship" for putting up a fierce fight before being sunk during the Battle off Samar in 1944," the US Navy wrote in a Twitter post sharing its last picture before the vessel touched seabed.

Sammy B attacked a fleet of imperial Japanese ships led by Yamato, the magnanimous navy battleship ever constructed. Despite being outgunned, Sammy B's 224-member crew staged a fierce battle. "Small ship took on the final stop the Japanese Navy fighting them to the end," Vescovo said. Sharing an image from the starboard side near the bridge and forward gun mounts, Vescovo spotted potentially live shells in the 40mm gun, and later towards the stern, depth charges still in their racks.

IMAGE: AP

(The three-tube torpedo launcher that was part of the USS Samuel B. Roberts can be seen underwater off the Philippines in the Western Pacific Ocean. IMAGE: AP)

(Image: @USNavy/Twitter)

