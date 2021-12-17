US Navy Rescues 5 Iranian Smugglers From Burning Ship Carrying Illegal Drugs Worth $15 Mn

The US Navy confirmed on Thursday that a ship carrying over 2,200 kilos of narcotics was purportedly set ablaze by five Iranian drug smugglers who were sailing vessels off the coast of Oman. During the aerial surveillance, the Navy found a traditional dhow sailing vessel burning in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Five Iranian smugglers were rescued, and one was reported missing.

According to the US Navy Forces, the smugglers poured a liquid, likely an accelerant, over the stash as the US Navy approached. Soon, an explosion rocked the ship. Later, sailors from the patrol craft USS Sirocco rescued the men, and 1,745 kilograms (3,850 pounds) of hashish, 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of methamphetamine, and 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of heroin were recovered from the ship. According to law enforcement officers, the value of seized drugs is valued at $14.7 million. The aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship was also released by the US Navy 5th Fleet.

(3/3) Video of the vessel catching fire prior to explosion pic.twitter.com/ZU1n8uuG1g — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) December 16, 2021

Iran: Drug smugglers set fire to a huge stash of drugs believed worth $14.7 million

According to Commander Timothy Hawkins, who is a spokesperson for the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet, the recovered drugs were only half of all the drugs on board the dhow, with the rest burning up or sinking with the vessel, reported AP News. After the rescue department evacuated the men from the burning ship, the rescuers were given medical treatment and later handed over to authorities in Oma where one was reported missing, said the US Navy. However, there have been no responses from the Iranian authorities as they did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The allied forces and the US Navy conduct routine patrols throughout the Middle East waterways. This surveillance in the region is conducted to control smuggling and illegal activities carried out by "shooties," a colloquial term for these smugglers. Smugglers from the surrounding region often use dhows to transport drugs and heroin from Afghanistan. Over the years, numerous agencies have reported a surge in illegal activities in the region as Iranian procurers have been found transporting goods between Iran and Oman using smugglers.

