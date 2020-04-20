US Newspaper Publishes 15-page Obituary As COVID-19 Death Toll Continues To Rise

While Trump claimed that COVID-19 outbreak “passed its peak” in the US, an American newspaper published a 15-page obituary of people who died on April 19.

While US President Donald Trump recently claimed that coronavirus outbreak “passed its peak” in the country, an American newspaper published a 15-page obituary of the people who died on April 19. The “heartbreaking” post by a Twitter user has been making several rounds on the internet with people claiming that the country is “so not ready to re-open”. 

As of April 20, as many as 764,265 people have been infected from the COVID-19 disease and at least 40,565 have died in the United States. Meanwhile, Massachusetts has recorded over 38,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 1,700 fatalities. According to reports, Boston officials said that Dorchester neighbourhood alone has more than 1,270 cases of infections.

‘Heartbroken and praying’

While most internet users claimed to be ‘heartbroken’ and said they are ‘praying’ for the people who lost someone close to coronavirus infection, there were some who held Trump accountable. One of the Twitter users even said that US President and his administration “approved these deaths”. Anger and grief were seen mounting as thousands of Twitter users reacted to the post and most people said “so sorry for the loss” and hoped for “strength” to face the pandemic. 

