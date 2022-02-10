US Not Ready To Reopen Embassy In Kabul As Security Situation Being Monitored: Thomas West

The US is still not ready to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan, said the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West as the war-torn nation continues to witness political, social and economic crises under Taliban's rule. However, West maintained that the US would continue to monitor the security condition in the nation while keeping diplomatic connections with the Taliban, as per the media report. "At the moment, we are not prepared to reopen our embassy. I think we are evaluating the security situation carefully," he was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Further, in an interview with Afghan broadcaster 1TV, West noted that he "misses being in Afghanistan very much" and wishes to return to the nation at some time, as per Russian media. When questioned about the acknowledgment of the Taliban government by the US, the spokesperson replied that there has been no timetable for it and that the Taliban have yet to fulfill the criteria for the US and other nations' recognition.

“We don't have a calendar, we were thinking of a specific time when we were considering full recognition of the Taliban. What I would say is that my bosses have told me to continue diplomacy with the Taliban in order to protect American interests,” West said, as per Sputnik.

Moreover, the United States hopes that Afghanistan maintains an excellent relationship with other nations, West said. According to Sputnik, West stated that the US wants Afghanistan to have excellent ties with Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan as well as with the Central Asian countries. He further claimed, “It is not for the United States to pick and choose who Afghanistan has good relations with," Sputnik reported.

The US and Taliban could work together to take out ISIS targets in Afghanistan: Kurrila

In addition to this, US President Joe Biden's nominee to command US forces in the Middle East and Central Asia, has raised the idea of collaborating with the Taliban to take out ISIS targets in Afghanistan in some situations. US Central Command (CENTCOM) nominee Lt General Erik Kurrila stated that there are logical times when the US and Taliban may work together to fight ISIS-K and take out the militants' objectives in Afghanistan.

Despite the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Erik Kurrila stated during his Senate confirmation hearing on February 8 that they will still be able to conduct over-the-horizon missions and strike Al-Qaida and ISIS targets in the nation.

Furthermore, the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan has deteriorated considerably since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Foreign assistance has been halted, Afghan government assets have been frofzen, and worldwide sanctions against the Taliban have driven the already destitute country into a full-fledged economic crisis. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on January 26 that the international community cannot abandon the war-torn country at this time, particularly in the context of the citizens' safety and global security.

