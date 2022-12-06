US Lauds India's Humanitarian Support To Kabul & Commitment To Afghan's Fundamental Rights

Afghanistan has been engulfed in economic and human rights crises ever since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021. Amidst the chaos, India has been providing the conflict-stricken country with humanitarian assistance. On Monday, the United States envoy lauded India's endeavour during his meeting with the Indian delegation. According to ANI, US Special Representative Afghanistan, Thomas West met the Indian delegation, to discuss the deplorable situation in Afghanistan.

The US envoy met Vikram Misri, the Deputy National Security Advisor, and lauded the Indian efforts to provide generous humanitarian support to Afghanistan. West’s visit to India is a part of a three-nation trip, the US official will also pay his visit to Japan andthe UAE. During his meeting, West also met JP Singh, the MEA Joint Secretary.

West took to Twitter and wrote further about the meeting. Expressing his delight to meet the Indian delegation, he tweeted, “Great to see @VikramMisri, @MEAIndia JP Singh and other Indian colleagues in Delhi to discuss shared interests in Afghanistan. As a fellow friend of the Afghan ppl, the US deeply appreciates India’s generous humanitarian support and commitment to Afghans’ fundamental rights.” The US envoy also met Dr. Abdullah Abdullah who is the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and talked about the “urgent need for national political dialogue among Afghans.”

1/2 Great to see @VikramMisri, @MEAIndia JP Singh and other Indian colleagues in Delhi to discuss shared interests in Afghanistan. As fellow friend of Afghan ppl, US deeply appreciates India’s generous humanitarian support and commitment to Afghans’ fundamental rights. — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) December 5, 2022

India’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Taliban takeover didn’t stop India to provide Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Keeping in mind the long history of cooperation between the two countries, the Indian administration stood up to the occasion and provided Humanitarian aid to the crisis-stricken time and time again. In June, ANI reported that India provided Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, when the war-waged country was jolted by a massive earthquake. When the United Nations requested aid to help the Afghan people, India delivered tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan. In August, MEA spokesperson in a tweet said that the Indian administration provided the “10th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan.” On August 20, the batch was handed over to the WHO and Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul.

Continuing our efforts to support Afghan people.



India supplied the tenth batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan today. These have been handed over to the World Health Organization and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.https://t.co/vJPFakJc2o pic.twitter.com/AuPGmda0At — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2022

Ever since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been witnessing gross human rights violations. According to Human Rights Watch, since 2021, the Taliban administration has carried out broad censorship, and detained and beaten numerous journalists. The country’s economy is in deplorable conditions and according to ANI, over 90% of the Afghanistan population is engulfed with severe food insecurity.