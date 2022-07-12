US Official Visits South Korea For Discussions On Bilateral Alliance & Other Global Issues

In a recent development, an adviser to the US State Department visited South Korea on Monday, July 11, to hold discussions with the country's officials regarding the bilateral alliance and other issues, including the North Korean threat. During his visit, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet met with South Korea's deputy minister for political affairs, Yeo Seung-bae in Seoul. "We spoke about the US-ROK Alliance and our joint efforts on regional and global issues. I appreciate the ROK’s partnership with Burma," Chollet wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Chollet also stated that the US-South Korea alliance is the cornerstone of Indo-Pacific peace, security, and prosperity and both countries are cooperating more closely than ever on a series of international issues. Derek Chollet is on a two-day visit to Seoul in order to discuss the alliance as well as regional and international issues like North Korea and Myanmar. According to the US State Department, Chollet is responsible for conducting "special diplomatic assignments" while serving as Antony Blinken's undersecretary and senior policy adviser.

USFK commander hosts welcome ceremony for new S. Korean JCS chief

Meanwhile, General Paul LaCamera, commander of US Force Korea (USFK), presided over a ceremony on Tuesday to welcome South Korea's new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), reiterating his commitment to bolstering the defence posture of the allies. Gen. Kim Seung-kyum's guard of honour ceremony was held at Camp Humphreys, a significant US military facility in Pyeongtaek. According to USFK, nearly 100 South Korean and American military officials and guests attended the ceremony. "General LaCamera reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening a robust combined defence posture and the ironclad ROK-US. alliance with Gen. Kim," the USFK said in a press release, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea-US relations

South Korea is an important strategic and economic partner for the United States in Asia. It is the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty between the US and South Korea that allows Washington to assist Seoul in its defence. Meanwhile, under the US "nuclear umbrella, nearly 30,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea. Furthermore, the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA) unites the economies of the two countries. Notably, South Korea is the US' seventh-largest trading partner, whereas, the US is the second-largest commercial partner of South Korea.

