US Officials Estimate Kabul To Fall In 30 Days, Afghanistan In Months As Taliban Sweeps

In a worrying assessment, US military officials estimate that Kabul could fall in 30 days as Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan. Moreover, US officials added that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. This estimation comes a day after Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah fell to the Taliban.

US estimates Kabul will fall in 30 days

The US is sending 3,000 troops back to Afghanistan to begin evacuations. With the Taliban sweeping across the country, US officials say Kabul could fall in 30 days: US media — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

US sends additional troops to Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the United States announced that it will be sending an additional 3000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly evacuation of civilian personnel. Talking to reporters in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that apart from 3000 troops, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait and 1,000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. US has set 11 September 2021 as the deadline for troops withdrawal - 20 years after the Twin towers were attacked.

"3 infantry battalions to move to Kabul airport in the next 24-48 hours. That is roughly 3,000 troops," said Kirby. He added, "Apart from 3,000 troops in Afghanistan, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait to manage impacts of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. An additional 1000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help with processing Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants". Moreover, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with his Candian, German counterparts and NATO chief to drawdown embassy staff in Afghanistan. Canada and UK are sending additional forces to Kabul to help their respective nationals leave.

Kandahar falls to Taliban

On Thursday, Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar - the second-largest city in the entire country. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. Later, Herat and Lashkar Gah too fell to Taliban which is now gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there. Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force".