US Officials Resisted Efforts To Prepare Evacuation Weeks Before Taliban Takeover: Report

As the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan, senior White House and State Department officials failed to recognize the situation. The Biden administration officials even resisted preparing the evacuation of American embassy personnel and Afghan allies weeks before the Taliban takeover. The US troops had to conduct the withdrawal from the war-torn nation in danger, The Washington Post reported the sworn testimony from multiple commanders involved in the effort.

The revelation has been made in the Army investigative report obtained by The Washington Post. The report unveils the decisions of US troops and marines who had been sent to secure Kabul Airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan. The evacuation of Americans and Afghans would have been "orderly" and "much better prepared" if decision-makers had paid attention to the indicators on the ground and grasped the ground situation, Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, the top US commander on the ground during the operation told Army investigators, as per the news report. Vasely did not identify any officials by name but emphasised that inattention to the Taliban's determination to take over affected commanders ability to ready their forces.

US troops evacuated 124,000 people

The report included documents that contain unreported information about the violence faced by the American personnel. During the operation, the US troops evacuated 124,000 people before the complete withdrawal on August 31. For the operation, US commanders had an unusual pact with the Taliban and deployed around 6000 troops to provide assistance to a skeleton force of around 600 troops that were remaining under Vasely's command to secure US Embassy personnel, as per The Washington Post reported.

Kabul Airport attack investigation

The report involved witness statements from dozens of people after IS operative detonated a suicide vest at the Kabul Airport's Abbey Gate. Last week, the US Defence department informed about the findings of the attack on the August 26 suicide bombing that led to the death of 170 Afghans and 13 US service members. General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. stated that their investigation found that a single explosive device resulted in the death of people by "explosively directing ball bearings". Further, he stressed that the investigation found no evidence that any Americans or Afghans were hit or killed by gunfire.