US Officials 'very Concerned' About China-Solomon Islands Security Pact

US officials have described the signing of a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands as “very troubling”, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed. A pact between Beijing and the pacific archipelago that allows PLA’s warships to frequent the island to “maintain social order” was inked mid-April. With Beijing’s continuous attempts to alter the status quo in the region, the deal immediately drew flak from neighbouring countries, particularly Australia and New Zealand, both of which asserted that it jeopardized regional security.

Meanwhile, in an email obtained by Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera, officials from the USAID said that they were “concerned” regarding the deal. Reacting to a previously published New York Times article about the pact, Ryan Washburn, the USAID Mission Director to the Philippines, Pacific Islands and Mongolia, said that “This (security pact) is very troubling”. His stance was buttressed by Regina MacKenzie, USAID acting deputy director to the Pacific, who said that it was indeed "Very troubling”. Meanwhile, Erin Nicholson, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for the USAID Bureau for Asia asserted that it was “very unfortunate.”

Sean Callahan, Deputy Mission Director for the Pacific Islands and Mongolia slammed the Solomon island for changing its stance in favour of China. “it was "deja vu all over again", he asserted referring to the island’s switch in diplomatic recognition of Taiwan to China in 2019. "The press and academia in Canberra and Wellington are making those same comparisons from 2019 to referring that again we got 'played' by the PM," the US official wrote in response to ABC’s coverage of the pact.

'Not a surprise' says Ex-Aus PM

China, which claims rights over almost all of the South China Sea and its islands, has been steadily but sternly bolstering its military presence in the region. Former Australian PM Scott Morrisson had previously remarked that the Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands did not come as a surprise. “This is an issue of concern for the region but it has not come as a surprise. We have been long aware of these pressures,” he said. Morrison also added that it concerned Australia’s National Security as well as regional security.

(Image: AP)