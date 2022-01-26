US Open To Engage In Talks With North Korea On Denuclearisation: Ned Price

As North Korea continues to launch missiles, US State Department Press Secretary Ned Price stated during a press conference on Tuesday that the United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula via diplomacy and dialogue. He further said that the US has no hostile intentions toward North Korea and that they welcome discussion and are willing to engage in diplomacy. He referred to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

As per the reports of Yonhap News, Price also stated that they believe communication and diplomacy are the most effective means of assisting them toward achieving the goal of total new denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. His statements follow North Korea's apparent launch of two cruise missiles on Tuesday, which is the country's fifth missile launch this year. Since Joe Biden entered office as president in January 2021, North Korea has rebuffed US calls for talks, claiming US animosity against the North.

Reviewing the event with South Korea and Japan

The US was aware of the news on North Korea's latest missile launch and was reviewing the event with South Korea and Japan, as another State Department spokesperson stated, according to Yonhap News. The spokesperson also said that their goal is to achieve total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that they will continue to be willing to engage in serious and continuous diplomacy without preconditions in order to achieve meaningful results.

Price emphasised the significance of working with US allies, as well as cooperation among US allies, in order to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. He stated that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a policy that they developed in close coordination with their allies and partners, particularly the Republic of Korea and Japan, according to Yonhap News. He also claimed that they had a number of trilateral engagements with them, knowing the necessity of trilateral collaboration when it comes to their ultimate goal, which is the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Yet responded to its latest missile launch

Missile launches do not directly violate UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea claimed in September that it tested a new "long-range cruise missile," calling it a strategic weapon of tremendous significance, according to the Korean Herald. In the meanwhile, Pyongyang has not yet responded to its latest missile launch.

Image: AP