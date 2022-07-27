Last Updated:

US: Pacific Northwest Faces Brutal Multiday Heatwave As Temperatures Hit 102 Degrees F

Temperatures in Oregon's largest city reached 38.9 C on July 26, the hottest day of a scorching season that is projected to last an abnormally long time.

Aparna Shandilya




Matthew Carr cools himself in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before riding his bike back to work, picking up rubbish, in Portland on July 26.





Beds are laid out in a cooling centre at the Charles





On Tuesday, July 26, Rory Lidster, 55, and Amanda Marshall, 41, unpack after checking into a cooling centre in Portland, Oregon.





Judy and Merlyn Webber, sit in front of their Mobile Estates house on Southeast Division Street in Portland. Merlyn Webber, is suffering from psoriasis.





Temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, with large portions of western Oregon and Washington expected to remain far over historic averages throughout the week.





Baltimore Orioles head trainer Brian Ebel, left, wraps a wet towel around home plate umpire Scott Barry's head after the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the New York Yankees.





Stacks of air conditioners, fans & other cooling equipment line McLendon Hardware's entrance in Wash. Longer heat spells are becoming more regular in region where such events were formerly uncommon.





On Sunday, July 24, 2022, Brian Gadzuk, 56, clears out the trunk of his Jeep to make room for a new air conditioning unit in the parking lot of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash.





On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Jesse Moore cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Oregon.





Jalen Askari, 7, right, covers his nose as he falls into the pool while playing in with his siblings, Amari, 5, Bella, 2, and DJ, 10, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.



