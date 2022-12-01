US Planning New Tranche Of Sanctions Against N Korea As Pyongyang's Missile Tests Draw Ire

Joe Biden administration's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, has said that the US will be announcing a new trance of sanctions against North Korea soon, in light of Pyongyang's recent missile tests. The US national security advisor was speaking at an event organised by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which is a think tank located in Washington DC. "We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan said, as per a report from Sputnik.

Sullivan justified the administration's decision to impose new sanctions by pointing out that North Korea has rebuffed US' sincere efforts to engage in meaningful dialogue to discuss issues related to North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. Sanctions against North Korea might not prove helpful in stopping Pyongyang from its weapons development programme. North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons as it believes if it does not have those weapons, the US will attempt to overthrow the regime.

Security dilemma

North Korea's nuclear weapons programme and recent missile tests are a perfect example of a classic security dilemma. What one nation does out of fear and as a defensive action is perceived by the other nation as an aggressive action. Strategic empathy is the concept that is meant to solve security dilemmas but in reality, strategic empathy is rare. The security dilemma often makes nations climb up an escalatory ladder. "In the event that they [North Korea] chose to take a different tack and to engage, we're prepared to explore practical steps that would increase regional security and address the interests of both sides," Sullivan said. But the sanctions combined with recent military exercises in the Korean peninsula, will be perceived by Pyongyang as aggressive action.

North Korea planing to build 'the world’s most powerful' nuclear force

Recently, Kim Jong Un said that North Korea is planning to build “the world’s most powerful” nuclear force. According to news agency KCNA Kim said that the “ultimate goal” behind Pyongyang's nuclear program was to possess an “absolute force, unprecedented in the century." This statement came after what North Korea said that it was “test firing of a new kind” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18.