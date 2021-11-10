US President Biden To Hold Virtual Summit With His Chinese Counterpart Next Week: Report

The United States President Joe Biden is expected to hold a virtual conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week. The White House announced on Monday, November 8, that the US and China are continuing "working-level conversations" to finalise the meeting's specifics, reported news agency Sputnik citing a US-based television network. After an hour-long conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed the said virtual meeting. Blinken also stressed the significance of having open lines of communication in order to "responsibly manage" competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China at the discussion (PRC).

Biden administration has outlined a larger China foreign policy plan that includes managing and excelling in competition with China while avoiding conflict. Meanwhile, tensions between the United States and China have flared up on multiple fronts, including Chinese military activities near Taiwan. Biden's tough stance on China over human rights violations and other misdeeds has hampered his administration's climate efforts at times.

Biden slammed Chinese President for skipping COP26 summit

Disputes between the US and China have recently erupted over commitments to combat climate change. In recent days, Biden has chastised China, saying that President Xi Jinping's decision to skip the United Nations climate summit was a "huge mistake" that would weaken Beijing's influence. Hopes of strong actions towards mitigating climate change seemed diminishing with China opting out of the COP26, alongside Russia. Both the countries - major contributors to industrial carbon emissions - also failed to undertake any new commitments to strengthen actions against climate change.

Meanwhile, on November 8, the United States' National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, stated that the US is no longer attempting to "change" China and that instead, the country is looking for methods to coexist, reported CNN. According to Sullivan, the US and China are now negotiating the Trump trade agreement. He went on to say that the discussions aren't just about duties on products, but about the entire gamut of trade agreements. The purpose of the Biden administration is to mould the international environment so that it is more favourable to the interests and values of the United States and its allies and partners, added US President Joe Biden's advisor, as reported by Sputnik.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP