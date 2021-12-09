United States President Joe Biden opened the first of the two Summits for Democracy on Thursday by noting that 50% of all democracies across the globe experienced a decline in at least one aspect of democracy in the last decade.

Biden said at the White House, "In the face of sustained and alarming challenges to democracy, universal human rights, and all around the world, democracy needs champions," while adding that the virtual event has been on his “mind for a long time." Biden avered, “I wanted to host this summit because ... here in the United States we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort.”

Addressing more than 100 leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector, US President said that the challenges posed to democracy are further “exacerbated” by global challenges which are “more complex than ever”. Biden also called for a shared effort to address the concerns.

US President Biden said, “Freedom House reports in 2020 that marked 15th consecutive year of Global Freedom & Retreat, another report from International Institute of Democracy&Electoral Assistance noted that half of all democracies experienced a decline in at least one aspect of democracy over last 10 years.”

“These are being exacerbated by global challenges that are more complex than ever and which require shared efforts to address these concerns,” he added.

Biden slams ‘autocrats’

In the summit where China and Russia were not invited, Biden also said, “By outside pressure from autocrats, they seek to advance their own power, expand their influence around the world & justify their repressive policies & practices as a more efficient way to address today's challenges”. He added, “That's how it's sown, by voices that seek to fan flames of social division & political polarisation. Perhaps most imp & worrying of all, by increasing dissatisfaction of people all around the world with democratic governments.”

“In my view, it's the defining challenge of our time,” said Biden.

For the first of two Summits for Democracy, the United States has invited at least 110 leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector “to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.” On International Day of Democracy, US President Joe Biden said, “No democracy is perfect, and no democracy is ever final. Every gain made, every barrier broken, is the result of determined, unceasing work.” The US has also extended its invite for the summit to Taiwan, further irking China which considers the self-ruled democratic island as its own 'breakaway province'.

(IMAGE: ANI)