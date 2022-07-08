US President Joe Biden To Hold Meeting With Saudi Arabia's King & Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, which includes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his trip to Jeddah, AlArabiya News reported. The National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communication, John Kirby on Thursday, 7 July, announced that Biden will visit Saudi Arabia and hold a meeting with the Saudi King and his leadership team including the Crown Prince.

John Kirby stated that Biden will be "seeing the crown prince in the context of that larger bilateral discussion." Biden will visit Saudi Arabia from July 15-16 at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as per the AlArabiya News report. Biden previously denounced Saudi Arabia's crown prince, who was accused by US intelligence of ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During his visit, Biden will participate in the GCC Summit that will include Egypt, Iraq and Jordan. US President Joe Biden will also travel to West Bank and Israel between July 13-16 before heading to Saudi Arabia.

US continues to work on integrated air defence capabilities: John Kirby

NSC Coordinator John Kirby said that the US would call for expansion of normalizing the ties of Gulf countries with Israel and stressed that it would be "good for the region." Kirby stressed that US military officials have been calling for the integration of regional air defence systems of Arab nations and Israel against Iran and added that Biden will take up this issue during his visit. John Kirby highlighted that the US continues to work on integrated air defence capabilities in the region and emphasized that the "whole region is concerned about Iran" and their increasing ballistic missile capabilities.

The visit of POTUS to Saudi Arabia comes at a time when the US administration is trying to reduce the price of gasoline in the United States. As per the PressTV news report, the group of oil-producing nations called OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia have agreed to increase oil production to reduce prices. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, the US administration has been working to control fuel prices and imposing sanctions against Moscow. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies have committed to reducing dependency on Moscow's energy.

Image: AP