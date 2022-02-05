US Press Secretary Psaki Warns Russia's Aggression In Europe Would Impact China Globally

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, February 4, informed that the United States has detailed China regarding the global security and economic threats presented by Russian aggression against Ukraine. Psaki spoke to reporters on Friday, following a summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders vowed a stronger connection between their respective countries.

"A destabilizing conflict in Europe would impact China's interests all over the world," Psaki said, adding that, "Certainly, China should know that."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics 2022, when both leaders voiced resistance to the future expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), notwithstanding Russia-Ukraine border problems. The matter was brought to light in a joint statement wherein Putin lambasted the AUKUS security coordination between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, according to the report.

According to the BBC, the Kremlin described the conversation as cordial. It is pertinent to note here that the dialogue took place before the Beijing Olympic's opening ceremony. It was the first time since the pandemic's onset that the leaders had met in person. There are no taboo spheres of a partnership between Russia and China, according to the statement, and friendship has no bounds.

US' objective is to join with Allies to respond firmly if Russia invades Ukraine

Psaki further stated that US' objective right now is continuing to join with allies to respond firmly if Russia invades Ukraine. Moreover, Daniel Kritenbrink, the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, accused China of being willing to put up with Moscow's increased military pressure on Ukraine. According to him, the Xi-Putin summit should have given China the chance to persuade Russia to seek diplomacy and de-escalation.

Moreover, despite their mutual animosity with the United States, China and Russia's interests do not always match. China has also made substantial investments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which may be jeopardised if Russia invades Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine is a major grain supplier to China. According to media reports, Beijing and Kyiv plan to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion each year by 2025. China has also helped Ukraine with infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of a new metro line. Beijing's multibillion-dollar "Belt and Road" initiative spans several former Soviet bloc countries, including Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP