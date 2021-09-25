US Prez Biden Appreciates India's Decision To Resume COVID Vaccine Exports From October

US President Joe Biden, during his maiden in-person meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciated India’s decision to resume exports of COVID vaccines from October. Speaking at a special media briefing held on the bilateral talks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardan Shringla said that both the leaders discussed a myriad range of issues encompassing COVID vaccine, Taliban and Indo-Pacific. Earlier, PM Modi had announced the resumption of vaccine exports with the delivery of eight million doses to the Indo-Pacific nations by October end.

“It was a meeting which was characterised warmth, cordiality. It is both productive and timely. The leaders on a broad plain acknowledged that the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries was firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests," Shringla said.

Shringla said that both Biden and PM Modi acknowledged and appreciated each other’s contribution in battling the global wave of COVID infection. While deliberating upon COVID vaccines, the US President reiterated Vice President Kamala Harris’ appreciation for India’s resumption of vaccine exports. He said that the move would help tackle the issue of vaccine inequity in the developing countries,

“Indian vaccines which were of quality and affordable would be scaled up significantly to make difference in terms of the availability of vaccines and in dealing with vaccine inequity in the developing world. I think there is great appreciation there for those factors,” Shringla told reporters.

India vows vaccine supply at QUAD meet

Addressing the Quad summit on 24 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will make available eight million of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by the end of October under the group’s vaccine partnership. India along with Australia, United States and Japan held its first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit at Washington wherein the leaders of the four nations discussed a range of issues including the COVID pandemic and tackling the growing Chinese influence amongst others.

Talking about India’s COVID vaccine delivery to the Indo-pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that it would be synchronised with resumption of the country’s vaccine exports. At the summit, PM Modi had emphasised that while the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Quad leaders have, once again, joined hands for humanity.

