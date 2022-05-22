US Prez Biden Says 'will Meet Kim Jong-un Only If He Is Sincere & Serious' About Talks

US President Joe Biden on Saturday, 21 May, indicated that he would consider meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if he was "sincere" and "serious" about talks. He made the remarks in the joint press conference following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. His remarks came during his first trip to Asia since taking office.

"With regard to whether I would meet with the leader of North Korea, that would be dependent on whether he was sincere and whether it was serious," US President Joe Biden said at the press briefing.

During the joint press briefing, the two leaders reaffirmed that their shared goal is the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol expressed hope that North Korea would choose the path towards "genuine denuclearization." Yoon Suk Yeol, in the press briefing, said that the door to dialogue remains open if North Korea chooses denuclearisation.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Biden said that the US has offered vaccines to North Korea and added that they are willing to provide them immediately. However, he added that the US has received no response from North Korea.

"We’ve offered vaccines not only to North Korea but to China as well, and we’re prepared to do that immediately. We’ve gotten no response," US President Joe Biden said at the press briefing.

Biden & Yoon Suk Yeol commit to work closely to tackle challenges

Addressing the press briefing, Biden said that he and Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to strengthen close engagement and work together to tackle challenges of regional security, including the threat posed by North Korea. Biden said that the US and South Korea will further strengthen their "deterrence posture and working toward a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Both leaders agreed to ramp up combined military exercises and coordinate regarding the deployment of US strategic military assets. The statement of US President Joe Biden came amid increased tensions over North Korea's nuclear program, The Hill reported. Notably, the Biden administration has repeatedly expressed willingness to hold talks with North Korea without any preconditions, as per The Hill report.

However, the offers of the US have been rejected by North Korea. Even though there has been no meeting between Kim Jong-un and Biden, however, Former US President Donald Trump had three times held meeting with Kim Jong-un.

(Image: AP)