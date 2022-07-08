US Prez Joe Biden 'outraged' By Demise Of Shinzo Abe; Calls Him 'Champion Of Our Alliance'

Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8, US President Joe Biden expressed shock and offered his condolences. The leader, in a statement released by his office on July 8, called Abe's passing a tragedy for Japan. He said he is "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the news.

Biden stated, "He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

During the Obama administration, Biden and Abe collaborated closely and met frequently in both Washington, DC, and Tokyo. The US President further added that despite the fact that there are many details still unknown, violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a lasting scar on the communities it affects. In this difficult time, the United States supports Japan, Biden asserted.

Former US Presidents express grief & shock over Abe's assassination

Further, after hearing that Abe had been shot, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social website. The Japanese leader was a "true friend of mine," Trump claimed, adding that the incident was a "tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan."

The former US President wrote, "Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!"

In a series of tweets, former president Barack Obama expressed his shock and sadness over the murder of his friend. Obama wrote, "I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan."

The Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked that the assassination of Shinzo Abe was "profoundly disturbing." He also noted that the former Japanese prime minister "was a leader with great vision" and "was doing remarkable work even after being prime minister," CNN reported.