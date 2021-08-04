US Promises 'enduring' Commitment To Afghanistan In A Call To President Ashraf Ghani

In a phone call made to Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the ‘strong and enduring’ US commitment to Afghanistan, agreeing that on the need to accelerate the Afghan peace talks. Blinken condemned the ongoing violence and attacks by the Taliban, as he said that there was a dire need to achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders. Blinken stressed that the Afghan soil must not be used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners.

“Both leaders condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks, which show little regard for human life and human rights, and deplored the loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population. Secretary Blinken and President Ghani pledged to remain in close contact going forward,” the US State Department said in a release.

Spoke with @ashrafghani today to reiterate the strong and enduring U.S. commitment to Afghanistan. We discussed the need to accelerate peace negotiations toward an inclusive political settlement that respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 3, 2021

In his previous telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those lost in recent violence in Afghanistan. He conveyed America’s steadfast support for the US-Afghan partnership, as well as for Afghanistan’s security forces. The two discussed the importance of national unity in Afghanistan as well as regional efforts to advance the peace process negotiations.

Deadlocked negotiations in Doha

Meanwhile, the Taliban and the Kabul government fell apart in the US mediated peace talks as the insurgents demanded "the lion's share of power" in Afghanistan’s new government, the special US envoy reportedly said on Tuesday. Taliban has advanced towards the urban cities and the provincial capitals after claiming that it has captured approximately 90 percent of Afghanistan’s key border crossings by defeating Afghan security forces and uprooting thousands of civilians.

The deadlocked negotiations in Doha prompted the telephone call on Tuesday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Blinken and Ghani "condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks and displacement of the civilian population," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.