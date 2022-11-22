US Raises Concerns Over China's 'dangerous' Behaviour In Indo-Pacific At ADMM-Plus Meeting

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin raised concern about China's 'dangerous' behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) on Tuesday. The talks between Austin and Wei came amid the ASEAN event in Cambodia and covered a range of topics including defence relations, as well as issues of global as well as regional security.

According to a statement by the Pentagon, "Secretary Austin and General Wei discussed US-PRC (People's Republic of China) defence relations and regional and global security issues." The statement added further that Defense Secretary Austin "emphasized the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication."

Agenda: Strategic Risk Reduction & Enhancement of Operational Safety

As per the Pentagon statement, the two leaders undertook a discussion on the importance of substantive dialogue for the reduction of strategic risk and the scope of improving crisis communications. Moreover, the bilateral discussion between the two defence ministers also touched upon the scope of enhancement of operational safety, stated the Pentagon.

"He (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) raised concerns about the increasingly dangerous behaviour demonstrated by PLA aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region that increases the risk of an accident. The Secretary also affirmed that the United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," the Pentagon statement read.

Additionally, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict also found a mention in the bilateral talks between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China's Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe. Defense Secretary Austin highlighted how the US and China held the same grounds in their opposition to the usage of nuclear weapons or threats to use them. He further expressed concerns over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) activeness in the Indo-Pacific region and recent provocations by North Korea. He called on China to "fully enforce" the existing UNSC resolutions regarding North Korea's "unlawful weapons programs" while iterating that America remains committed to the One-China policy.

The ADMM-Plus meeting is taking place in Siem Reap city of Cambodia between Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. It is a platform for cooperation between the defence ministries of ASEAN members.