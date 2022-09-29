US Ready For Pacific Islands Partnership, Offers ‘big Dollar’ To Counter China’s Influence

In a first-of-its-kind US-Pacific Island Country summit held at the White House on Thursday, the United States agreed to a partnership for the future to roll out the idea of a "big dollar" to help those regions where China has been highly influential.

According to the Washington Post, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken stated that two sides had agreed on "a declaration of a partnership between the US and the Pacific" and now the United States would soon announce an investment of over $860 million in expanded programs to assist the island countries, apart from the over $1.5 billion provided in the past decade.

US ready to provide 'big dollar' assistance, announces Blinken

According to reports, all the leaders who participated in the Summit had accepted the 11-point statement of future mission. The attendees of the US-Pacific Island Country Summit included Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who had earlier said that his government would not accept the US declaration, citing concerns related to Honiara's ties with Beijing.

While addressing an opening session at the State Department, Blinken said the United States and the Pacific have a "shared vision for the future and a determination to build that future together" and this vision "recognizes that only by working together can we tackle the biggest challenges of our time, that confront all of our citizens".

Pointing out China’s growing assertiveness around the region and across Asia, Blinken stated that the US would work with the islands on "preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific where every nation - no matter how big, no matter how small, has the right to choose its path," reported The Guardian. The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised the leaders who were present at the summit saying, “You can count on the United States partnering with you.”

Further, Blinken also promised $4.8m to strengthen “blue economies” – cleaner oceans with more sustainable fishing. He also gave assurance for an assertive stance on climate change by the US. Blinken announced that as part of a new strategy, the Biden administration would appoint its first envoy to focus on the Pacific Islands and three more diplomatic missions would be added in the region, making the total from six to nine.

Image: AP