US Reaffirms 'ironclad' Commitment To South Korea's Defence After North's Drone Incursion

A US official stated that the United States is aware of the recent infiltration of North Korean drones into South Korean airspace and is holding talks to establish the nature of the incursion. On Monday, South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean drones flew beyond the heavily militarised border and entered South Korean airspace. Following the recent activities at the Korean border, a US National Security Agency spokesperson on Monday stated that Washington is aware of and concerned about the recent incursion attempt by North Korea.

According to The Korea Times, the US spokesperson asserted, “We are aware of the reported DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) drone flights across the military demarcation line, and we are consulting closely with the ROK about the nature of this incursion." The US spokesperson also assured Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to Seoul. The spokesperson also asserted that the US recognises, “the need of the ROK (Republic of Korea) to protect its territorial integrity”.

South Korea called the recent incursion a 'violation' of its airspace'

On Monday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that a number of drones flew across the South Korean borders. Citing the South Korean military, The Korea Times said that the drones are believed to be North Korean. According to Yonhap, four drones from North Korea flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea and another drone managed to fly up to the northern regions of the country.

While one drone reportedly managed to return back to North Korea, the South Korean military tried to shoot the drone and scrambled fighter jets to intercept the intrusion. Calling it a “clear provocation”, the South Korean Defense Ministry called the recent move by North Korea, a "violation" of South Korean airspace. Condemning the Kim Jong-un administration, the South Korean military pledged to respond to the recent move “decisively”.