US Rebukes Israel's Decision To Build 13,000 New Homes In West Bank Settlements

The US has rebuked Israel’s decision to add over 13,000 new homes to its West Bank Settlements, clearing its stance on the issue. On Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed the Biden administration’s opposition to the Zionist expansion highlighting that the move was against the proposed ‘Two-State Solution’ which guarantees the creation of a sovereign state of Palestine. It is imperative to note that Washington has stricken its stance against Israel in recent times. Earlier this week, it asked the Naftali Bennet govt for an explanation for its ban on six Palestinian rights groups.

"We are deeply concerned about the Israeli government's plan to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. "We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution," he added.

On Sunday, Israel gave the green light to the construction of more than 1,300 homes in its West Bank settlements with the Construction and House Ministry publishing tenders for the proposed homes in the area of Judea and Samaria. As per Israeli law, the publication tenders is mandatory even after receiving “final validation” by the Defence Ministry.

West Bank, which also includes the occupied conflict-hit city of East Jerusalem, houses over one lakh Israeli settlers. Meanwhile, roughly two to three million Palestinians live in the disputed territory under limited self-governance and Israeli rule, according to BBC. On Sunday, Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin said that expansion of houses in West Bank is a necessary and very important part of the Zionist enterprise.”

Disregard for international stance: PA

Soon after the tender was announced, Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the action calling it blatant disregard for international stance. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Israel is taking this step to keep constructing settlements in the Palestinian territories. ANI citing Xinhua reported that Palestine said the "ongoing construction in East Jerusalem is a blatant disregard for the international and the US positions which reject settlements."

Image: AP