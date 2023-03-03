US Refers Israeli Minister’s Call For Removal Of Palestinian Town 'disgusting'

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday slammed Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over his call for the Palestinian village of Hawara to be wiped out by the Israeli government. The US Spokesperson called Smotrich's remarks "irresponsible, repugnant, and disgusting". Smotrich's comment came after Jewish people attacked the town on Sunday, burning homes and killing a Palestinian citizen. To control the violence, Israeli police in Tel Aviv used stun grenades against the thousands who had gathered on the streets.

US slams Israel's far-right minister’s call for Palestinian town ‘to be erased’

"These comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting. And just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence. We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials to publicly and clearly reject and disavow these comments," Ned Price said. Smotrich’s comments also attracted fierce condemnation from the opposition leaders in Israel.

It is important to note that the police officials arrested at least 10 people for suspected involvement in the Huwara attack, in which a Palestinian man was killed. Later in the day, a Palestinian gun attack killed two Israelis, and violence escalated until police took control of the situation. This development came on Wednesday, after Israeli soldiers killed one Palestinian and arrested six others suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of an Israeli American in the West Bank on Monday.

After making the Huwara remark, Smotrich said in an officially issued statement that the media had misinterpreted him without retracting his call for the village to be erased. "I spoke about how Huwara is a hostile village that has become a terrorist outpost" where attacks against Jews are launched daily, Smotrich said, adding it was forbidden to take the law into one's own hands. "I support a disproportionate response by the (Israeli military) and the security forces to every act of terrorism," including the "deportation of the families of the terrorists," he added.