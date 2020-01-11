US Refuses To Remove Troops From Middle East Amid Tensions With Iran

Amid heightened tensions in the middle east, the United States has rejected Iran's request on January 10 of preparing American troops for pulling out from the region. Seeking 'maximum pressure' on Iran, US also announced additional sanctions on Tehran responding to its attack on Iraqi bases housing US troops on January 8. The attacks on military bases in Iraq were Iran's response to the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani by Washington.

The sanctions imposed on Iran target, eight senior Iranian officials. Pompeo during the press briefing reiterated that these officials were responsible for both the government’s violence abroad and the crackdown on protesters at home. He said that the US is striking the “heart” of Iran’s “inner security apparatus”. These sanctions also target one of the Supreme National Council and the commander of the Basij forces.

Trump slams Pelosi

While the house approved the War Powers Resolution on January 9, US President Donald Trump was at his campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio and claimed that he had no obligation to give lawmakers advance warning. The US President further added that Democrats like Pelosi 'want us to tell them so they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media'. Before arriving in Toledo, Trump had tweeted that he 'hopes' the house would not support 'Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution'. However, only three Republican's voted in support of the measure, while eight Democrats opposed the same.

US House of Representatives approved a resolution asserting that US President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. This move by Democratic-led house came in the wake of Trump-directed airstrike which killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3 along with other military personnel. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a 'provocative and disproportionate' move and also stressed that it was without the approval of Congress.

